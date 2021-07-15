VB City Council accepting applications for new Kempsville district representative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach City Council is accepting applications for the Kempsville District representative seat.

The vacancy is the result of Councilwoman Jessica Abbott’s resignation due to health concerns.

To be eligible for this appointment, candidates must be residents of the Kempsville District and registered voters. The appointed member will hold office until qualified voters fill the vacancy by special election and the person elected has qualified to serve.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 2.

Completed applications must include a letter of interest, a resume or curriculum vitae (CV), and a Statement of Economic Interests.

City Council will review applications on Aug. 3. Public interviews will be conducted on Aug. 10. The council will then deliberate, vote, and select an appointee.

Visit www.vbgov.com/HotTopics for information and forms.

