VB city auditor: Police department compliant with body camera policy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s city auditor says the police department is compliant with policy on body cameras.

City Auditor Lyndon Remias says data shows officers did turn on their body cameras on for more than 80% of the calls they went on. And, all the recordings were still accounted for in the city storage system.

He says supervisors in the police department need to do a better job of documenting when they view a use of force incident.

And he says he could find no other incident — besides the officer-involved shooting and killing of Donovan Lynch in late March at the Oceanfront — where force was used and the body camera was not turned on.

“With the new policy, with the new procedures that have been put in place — Signal Sidearm, the cameras coming to the cars — hopefully we are able to decrease the risk of something like that ever happening within our city,” Remias said.

Now, an officer must turn their cameras on as soon as they mark “en route” to a scene.

The police department says they will continue to fine-tune technology to gain community trust.

VBPD was the last police department in Hampton Roads to outfit its officers with body-worn cameras. The first phase of the program was rolled out in July 2018 and only a small fraction of officers were outfitted with body-worn cameras.