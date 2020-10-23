VB Circuit Court Friday docket canceled; clerk’s office closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and judges’ office will be closed Friday.

The Friday docket has also been canceled, the court announced Thursday.

The court did not say why the offices were closed and the docket canceled.

