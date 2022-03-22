CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A preliminary hearing for John David Blanchard, 52, was continued Tuesday morning and reset for April 19. Blanchard is charged with two felonies: soliciting prostitution involving a minor who was at least 16, and using a vehicle to promote prostitution or unlawful sex.

Blanchard voluntarily stepped back from his post as lead pastor of the Rock Church in the Kempsville section of Virginia Beach shortly after his arrest in late October.

Blanchard is one of 17 defendants caught in a sting operation carried out by Chesterfield County authorities.

Rock Church’s website says it can’t comment on Blanchard’s case, but not until it had already mentioned that Rock Church “encourages godly lifestyles… condemns sexual immorality of any kind… holds its leaders to a high standard of accountability… and will support any investigation arising from accusations of violation of this standard among its staff and leaders.”

The family lives in Virginia Beach and his wife Robin Blanchard is also a pastor.

Court paperwork from Chesterfield County shows that Blanchard and his wife have a daughter, age 6.

A website for a company called TechDirect says the couple has two daughters.

Authorities granted Blanchard the privilege of traveling out of state for business to Florida and New York, as well as additional travel, as part of his bond conditions.

On court documents, Blanchard listed his income as $30,000 a month from working in the technology sector.

A conviction on each of the charges against Blanchard would carry one to five years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $2,500.

Blanchard remains free on $20,000 bond.