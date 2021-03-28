VB Church members donate baby diapers and bottles to nonprofit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Church members down at the Oceanfront helped donate baby items Sunday morning.

A tent was staged outside Salt Church near 16th and Pacific and a table filled with baby diapers and baby bottles were loaded up.

The collection will be donated to the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Tidewater, a pro-life organization.

The faith-based nonprofit helps expecting mothers.

Salt Church Lead pastor, Leon Dunning, says it’s an organization they believe in and want to help in any way they can.

“We just want to be a small part of helping make a difference through the crisis pregnancy center,” said Dunning.

This was the first fundraiser Salt Church has done for the organization, but Dunning says they anticipate more in the future.

