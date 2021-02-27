VB Church hosts vaccine clinic, 300 people pre-register and show up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — New Hope Baptist Church off Old Great Neck Road partnered with the health department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. It was a success as the pastor says 300 people pre-registered and showed up to get their shot.

Pastor, Dr. E. Ray Cox Sr, says the church can play an important role during the pandemic especially when it comes to those who are hardest hit.

“We may could not do everything, but we can do something,” said Cox Sr.

Cox Sr. believes the turn out of this clinic foreshadows the hope and health to come in the future.

“I feel very proud and grateful because what it suggests is very clear that everyone is not afraid to get this vaccination and to see the numbers that are showing up is positive proof that fear is not harboring in the hearts of all people of color,” said Pastor, Dr. E. Ray Cox Sr.

Cox says the health department has already talked to them about hosting another clinic sometime next month, something he’s happy to do to help out the community.