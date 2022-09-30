Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach business owner won 100,000 from the September 24 Powerball drawing.

Francisco Tripoli matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number. He bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1100 Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach and used Easy Pick to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

Normally, the winning total is 50,000, however, Tripoli spent an extra dollar for Power Play which double his prize to $100,000.

Tripoli owns a small business and says he hopes to use the money to pay off his mortgage.