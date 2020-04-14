VB business offers gas for 76 cents a gallon for front line workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Businesses across Hampton Roads have been trying to help out front line workers in any way they can.

Now, one Virginia Beach business is providing cheap gas to those saving lives.

“It’s not about being a business or the business being slow, it’s about doing what you feel is right,” said the owner and operator of Shipps Corner Service Center, Domenic Mianulli.

Mianulli says they’ve made several changes at the gas station and car shop off Holland Road since the coronavirus started spreading.

They’re now pumping gas for customers who don’t want to get out of their cars — all they have to do is honk twice when they pull up to the pump.

Plus, where gas is usually around $1.79, it’s now only 76 cents for front-liners risking their safety to help others.

Mianulli says the idea came to him when he saw another business owner in a different state offer it for 50 cents a gallon — and while he couldn’t drop it that low, he wanted to help out in any way he could.

He hopes it sends a message of appreciation.

“I would just say ‘thank you’ for everything you’re going through. I couldn’t imagine what you’re feeling but everyone is here for you,” said Mianulli.

He reached out to WAVY News to spread the word, as not many have taken advantage of the deal.

Once people have paid for gas, he says go into the store and see the clerk, show your badge, and they’ll give you what you’re owed in cash.

“I personally think that helping out is what’s gonna have to happen throughout the whole country and this is just our small little part,” he said.

He says they’re going to continue to provide this discount until the coronavirus is over.

Latest Posts: