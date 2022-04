VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Malbon Bros Corner Mart BBQ & Catering is giving away $5,000 in free gas on Thursday, along with free barbecue, Patriotic Festival tickets and more.

The promotion is going from 3 p.m. until supplies run out at the restaurant and gas station at 1896 General Booth Blvd.

They’re also giving away free car washes.

The Patriotic Festival is Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29) in Norfolk, with Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen as headliners.