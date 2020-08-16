VB bridal shop gives away 75 dresses to healthcare heroes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ava Clara Bridal is prepared to give out 75 wedding gowns for free to those working in Health Care.

From satin to lace, there was a long rack of gowns for healthcare workers to choose from. Owner of Ava Clara Couture Bridal, Alex Fleear, says shes done events in the past but she really wanted to focus this one on healthcare workers who have done so much during COVID-19.

“We had over 600 applicants and we were initially just going to do 50 but because of how many we had I said we have to do 75,” said Fleear.



Soon-to-be bride Miranda Cannon is getting married in October of next year. She’s a registered nurse in Hampton and was chosen as one of the lucky 75.



“I saw it on Facebook one day and I said, ‘I’ll try and apply and see if I get lucky’ and I did! So I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” said Cannon.



Soon-to-be brides who were selected were able to make an appointment and choose a free gown that retailed between $1,500 to $4,000.



“This is the most I have ever seen our designers donate. Every single piece has come from them, we’ve had a few from another local boutique,” said Fleear.

Fleear says she just wanted to give these brides-to-be something to smile about.



“They’ve been so overjoyed and overwhelmed with just gratitude but its kind of funny because it’s us wanting to pay it forward to them and really say thank you,” said Fleear.

She says weddings are stressful enough especially planning them during Covid and she hoped to take away at least a part of the stress by holding this event.

