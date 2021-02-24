VB brewery hosts ‘pint-for-a-pint’ blood drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Give a pint of blood, get a pint of beer.

That was the idea a local brewery had when it teamed up with the Red Cross.

Folks came by the Smartmouth Brewing Co. in Virginia Beach on Wednesday to donate. Every donation of blood can save up to three lives.

“Also during the COVID, a lot of the locations that aren’t open such as schools and businesses, aren’t open, so the Red Cross has get creative on locations they can go to,” said Chris Neikirk, with Smartmouth.

The next pint for a pint event at Smartmouth is in April, but you don’t have to wait that long to donate blood.

