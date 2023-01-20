VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Children at the TownBank Rosemont Boys and Girls Club in Virginia Beach have a new place to learn. It’s called the Cox Innovation Lab.

It was made possible with a $20,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation. The goal is to provide students access to advance their computer literacy skills.

The Innovation Lab will give the children going to the Boys & Girls Club the freedom to explore their interests in STEM, all while providing those without a computer or internet access a way to get connected.

President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia, Kevin Wills, says the impact this made was almost immediate.

“The first day they came into the innovation lab they were just screaming, jumping around, very excited. The first project they did was robotics and coding with those robots to have a competition between them so we immediately saw the impact on our kids and the way they can learn with this new technology,” said Will.

This innovation lab is one of 5 Cox recently donated across the country. Staff at ECPI University assembled it.

“It’s just a blessing for our kids and will impact thousands of kids for years to come,” Will added.