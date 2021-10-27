VB Boulevard, at Great Neck Road, to close overnight for sign work as early as Nov. 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning drivers that a portion of Virginia Beach Boulevard will be closed for several nights in early November.
Officials say the work, starting as early as November 1, will close the eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard at North Great Neck Road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for approximately two nights.
Detour signs will be in place directing drivers down London Bridge Road; Potters Road; First Colonial Road; and then Virginia Beach Boulevard.
The work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.
