VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A Virginia Beach based, veteran-owned company has received the 2022 HIR Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a press release, VA Wholesale Mortgage was one of the 835 recipients of the award, which is the only federal program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

The company was also the winner of the platinum award earlier this year.

VA Wholesale Mortgage now joins 834 other companies from 49 states who have shown their commitment to hiring veterans and also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan.