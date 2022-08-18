VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 17th Street Automotive in Virginia Beach will be hosting it’s 2nd annual firefighter appreciation day to raise money for 9/11 victims.
The event will take place on September 11 at 10 a.m. at 17th Street Automotive, located at 1780 Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Visitors can enjoy a barbeque and a car wash during the event and all proceeds and donations will go to the 9/11 victims fund.
First Responders that attend the event will also get free food and refreshments while supplies last.
17th Street Automotive is still looking for volunteers to help with the following:
- cooking/grilling
- parking
- set up/clean up
- photographers
- vendors
- food trucks
- local recruiters
- car washers
Those looking for more information or would like to volunteer can call the 17th Street Automotive at 757-425-8917.