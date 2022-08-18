VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 17th Street Automotive in Virginia Beach will be hosting it’s 2nd annual firefighter appreciation day to raise money for 9/11 victims.

The event will take place on September 11 at 10 a.m. at 17th Street Automotive, located at 1780 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Visitors can enjoy a barbeque and a car wash during the event and all proceeds and donations will go to the 9/11 victims fund.

First annual Firefighter Appreciation Day 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Billy Cadaing)

First annual Firefighter Appreciation Day 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Billy Cadaing)

First annual Firefighter Appreciation Day 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Billy Cadaing)

First annual Firefighter Appreciation Day 2021 (Video Courtesy: Billy Cadaing)

First Responders that attend the event will also get free food and refreshments while supplies last.

17th Street Automotive is still looking for volunteers to help with the following:

cooking/grilling

parking

set up/clean up

photographers

vendors

food trucks

local recruiters

car washers

Those looking for more information or would like to volunteer can call the 17th Street Automotive at 757-425-8917.