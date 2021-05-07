VB authorities seeking well-dressed man who tried to use stolen credit card for $900 in purchases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help identifying a well-dressed man who they believe tried to spend more than $900 using a stolen credit card.

Police said the man spent $504.94 on a gift card at the 7-Eleven located at Rosemont and Virginia Beach Boulevard on April 9.

They also said he attempted to spend $402.78 at the Foot Locker at the Pembroke Mall.

Authorities did not say whether the purchases went through.

Authorities gave a very specific description of the suspect’s ensemble: Crime Solvers said the man was “casually sporting an ‘Easter Mint’ edition button-up with black slacks and polished Stacey Adams shoes.”