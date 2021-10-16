VB authorities rescue several people from the water amid strong storms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several people were rescued from the water in Virginia Beach on Saturday evening as storms pushed through the area.

Police dispatchers received a call around 6:14 p.m. about an overturned sailboat near Seaview Avenue and Ocean View Avenue. They also received a call from the same area about two people stuck on a jetty.

Crews have since rescued the people and are making sure everyone is out of the water.

As showers, wind and thunderstorms pass through the area, authorities are advising residents to stay out of the water until conditions are safe.