VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly a year after closing on their financing, the long-discussed “Dome-Site” redevelopment is no longer just renderings, it’s becoming a reality.

Three tall cranes tower above the 12-acre site at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as hundreds of construction workers work heavy machinery below.

The more than $350 million effort that’ll bring a new entertainment district anchored by a first-of-its-kind surf park for the United States is the largest public-private partnership in city history.

Venture Realty Group, W.M. Jordan Construction, Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, Bishard Development and Priority Title/H20 Investments all have been backing the effort since 2017.

While the development team said there have been some conflicts and challenges, the project is still set for a spring 2025 opening.

“Parts of the project are approaching 50% completion,” Mike Culpepper, manager for Venture Waves LLC, said this week.

Specifically, he points to the 3,500-seat indoor entertainment venue, with the ability to host a total of 5,000 people with an outdoor component, and the adjacent parking garage as two parts of the project that have seen the most progress.

However, what might be most impressive from above is the 2.67 acre surf lagoon seen fanning out from the corner of Pacific Avenue and 18th Streets.

A view of the construction of Atlantic Park looking north on Jan. 5, 2024 (WAVY Photo/Chris Wynn)

Culpepper said a litany of complications come with removing 45,000 cubic yards of dirt and digging a hole in an area with a high water table.

Keeping water out of the yet-to-be-filled-wave pool has been one of the challenges.

“The developer is in the process of modifying their dewatering system, which has been down for two weeks,” said Tiffany Russell, a spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach. “City staff are monitoring the project, and the project is progressing as expected.”

A view looking west of what phase one of Atlantic Park is supposed to look like when completed in the summer of 2025 (Courtesy: Venture Realty Group)

An additional $1.8 million was recently added to the $125 million of public money already invested in the construction of the entertainment venue, parking garages, and streetscape improvements.

The city blames underground utility conflicts that weren’t able to be seen before construction was underway.

“Every stakeholder is working hard to overcome issues quickly to not hold up anything,” said Ron Lauster, President of W.M. Jordan Construction. “It’s going to be a fun place to surf, see a concert, or enjoy other activities. Can’t wait.”