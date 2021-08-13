VB Arts & Humanities Commission offering grants for local nonprofits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission announced three annual grants to assist nonprofit organizations whose missions are based in providing arts, humanities, history, or cultural programming and services.

The grants, in partnership with Virginia Beach’s Cultural Affairs Department, are meant to support equitable arts-based projects with the goal of celebrating cultural and ethnic diversity.

Community Cultural Arts Grants

Officials say that organizations do not need to be based in Virginia Beach, but the projects must take place in Virginia Beach before June 30, 2022. Requests can be up to $5,000, which may be up to 75% of the project budget.

The grant cycle for the 2022 fiscal year will have three cycles that are based on the availability of funding. The first round of applications are due by 5 p.m. on September 15 and will be presented at the November 4 Arts & Humanities Commission meeting.

If funds are still available following those presentations, the second round of applications will be due at 5 p.m. on November 17. The grant presentations for that round will then take place on December 2 at the Arts & Humanities Commission meeting.

A third and final round of applications will then be due at 5 p.m. on February 16 of next year. The grant presentations for that round will then take place on March 24 by appointment only.

Leadership & Organizational Development Grants

These grants, of up to $750 each, are meant to support arts and humanities leaders’ acquisition of skills and practical tools that will help them improve their leadership skills. Eligible organizations must operate within Hampton Roads and be 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.

Officials say these funds are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that applications must be submitted no less than 12 business days prior to an Arts & Humanities Commission meeting.

Applications must be submitted and approved prior to the start of the proposed activity. All activities must take place before June 30, 2022.

FY 23 Project Grants

Project grants are meant to support increased access to quality cultural programs in Virginia Beach and are available to nonprofit arts and humanities organizations. However, eligible organizations do not need to be based in Virginia Beach.

These grants will cover up to 50% of the total cost of projects that must occur between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

Officials say the applications for these grants will open in December 2021 are due on Feb. 1, 2022. Presentations will then be made in person or via WebEx on March 24, 2022.

—

For more information, visit the Cultural Affairs website.