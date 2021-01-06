VB Arts and Humanities Commission looking for project grant applicants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission has partnered with the Cultural Affairs Department to provide a grant to support a wide variety of artistic, cultural and humanities-based activities.

The grant provides financial assistance to nonprofit organizations presenting qualifying activities and events. The application is now online and open.

The grants may cover up to 50% of the expenses on a qualifying project taking place in the City of Virginia Beach. All nonprofit arts and humanities-related organizations are invited to apply online for grants of up to $5,000, which may be up to 75% of the project budget.

These grants are designed to support programs that increase understanding of global cultures and traditions, build bridges between communities, and celebrate cultural and ethnic diversity.

Projects must take place in the City of Virginia Beach before June 30.

Qualifying events must happen between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Applications are due by Feb. 8, 2021.

For more information about Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission grant programs, click here or contact Hillary Plate, Cultural Programming and Grants Coordinator at hplate@vbgov.com.

