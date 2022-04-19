VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has voted to spend $24 million to help build parking garages for the redevelopment of Pembroke Mall.

In March, 10 On Your Side reported that Pembroke Square Associates asked the city to dedicate $24 million to build two parking garages.

The garages would be part of a more than $161 million redevelopment plan that would construct a new hotel, apartments and senior living facilities.

During a presentation to City Council in March, many members appeared supportive of the public-private partnership.

The city would pay about $30,000 per parking space. Once the $24 million debt is paid, the extra tax revenue from the new development would go into the city’s general fund.

Pembroke Mall officials released a statement Tuesday night saying the public-private partnership is essential for reimagining the Pembroke Mall.