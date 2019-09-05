Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
VB discusses mandatory evacuation plan for Sandbridge, other hurricane preps

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – City and law enforcement officials were on hand for a briefing Thursday afternoon on preparations in Virginia Beach for Hurricane Dorian.

HURRICANE COVERAGE

City Manager Tom Leahy announced a mandatory evacuation has been issued for the Sandbridge area of the city, effective 6 p.m. Thursday. A voluntary evacuation of residents living in Evacuation Zone A also begins at 6 p.m. To find out your evacuation zone, visit www.knowyourzoneva.org.

The city is opening three emergency shelters:

  • Kellam High School, 2665 West Neck Road, will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. This shelter is allowing people seeking shelter to shelter their pets as well.
  • Edward E. Brickell Academy for Advanced Academics and Arts, 4639 Honeygrove Road, will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Pets are NOT allowed at this shelter (except assistance dogs).
  • Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center, 341 S. Birdneck Road, can assist people who need shelter arrangements for pets.

If you plan to seek shelter at one of these locations, the city asks that you bring enough supplies to last at least three days per family member.

Additionally, the Housing Resource Center, 104 N. Witchduck Road, will offer overnight shelter beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 for the homeless.

The City is working with the folks at the WAZE app to document and report road conditions during Dorian. Residents can report flooding or other road conditions directly on the WAZE app (available on Android and iPhone) or by calling 311.

If you need to move your car to higher ground during the storm, residents will be able to park at the city garages at 9th and 31st streets for free until Saturday at noon. Details at this link.

Dominion Energy is anticipating power outages. You can report outages at 1-866-366-4357. If you lose power, WAVY TV 10 will be streaming important information directly to our website, WAVY.com and our News and Weather apps. We encourage you to download the apps ahead of the storm so they are already there when you need them.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.

