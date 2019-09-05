VB discusses mandatory evacuation plan for Sandbridge, other hurricane preps

Skip to content
Closings
Accomack County General District Court
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court
Closings
Accomack County Public Schools
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
Closings
Albemarle School
Closings
Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy
Closings
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
Closings
Atlantic Shores Christian School
Closings
Auxiliary Systems Incorporated
Closings
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair
Closings
Bertie County Courts (NC)
Closings
Bertie County Public Schools
Closings
Bethel Child Development Center
Closings
Bon Secours Care-A-Van
Closings
Brilliant Stars Preschool
Closings
Broadwater Academy
Closings
Bullfrogs and Butterflies
Closings
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc
Closings
Canon Virginia, Inc.
Closings
Cape Henry Collegiate School
Closings
Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc.
Closings
Catholic High School
Closings
Center for Child & Family Services
Closings
Centura College Chesapeake Campus
Closings
Centura College Norfolk Campus
Closings
Centura College Virginia Beach Campus
Closings
Chesapeake Bay Academy
Closings
Chesapeake Christian Academy
Closings
Chesapeake Circuit Court
Closings
Chesapeake Public Schools
Closings
Christ the King School
Closings
Christopher Academy
Closings
Chrysler Museum of Art
Closings
City of Hampton
Closings
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
Closings
Colonial National Historical Park
Closings
Court Street Academy
Closings
Creative World School River Walk
Closings
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News
Closings
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk
Closings
Currituck County Courts
Closings
Currituck County Public Schools
Closings
Da Vita Princess Anne
Closings
Damco Distribution Services, Inc
Closings
Dare County Public Schools
Closings
DaVita Camelot Dialysis
Closings
DaVita Edenton Dialysis
Closings
DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis
Closings
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis
Closings
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center
Closings
DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center
Closings
DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center
Closings
Denbigh Baptist Christian School
Closings
Denbigh Christian Academy
Closings
East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC
Closings
Eastern Shore Community College
Closings
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Closings
ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus
Closings
ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach
Closings
Edenton-Chowan Schools
Closings
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
Closings
Faith Outreach Education Center
Closings
Fortis College-Norfolk
Closings
Gates County Offices
Closings
Gates County Public Schools
Closings
Gates County Transportation System
Closings
Ghent Montessori School
Closings
Gloria Dei Lutheran School
Closings
Gloucester County JDR District Court
Closings
Gloucester County Public Schools
Closings
Goodwill Industries
Closings
Great Bridge Christian Academy
Closings
Greenbrier Christian Academy
Closings
Greenwood Christian Academy
Closings
Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
Closings
Grove Church
Closings
Hampton Christian Schools
Closings
Hampton Circuit Court
Closings
Hampton General District Court
Closings
Hampton JRD Court
Closings
Hampton Public Schools
Closings
Hampton Roads Academy
Closings
Hertford County Courts (NC)
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
Closings
Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy
Closings
HRPDC/HRTPO
Closings
ICPTA
Closings
Indian Creek Correctional Center
Closings
Isle of Wight Academy
Closings
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
Closings
Isle of Wight General District Court
Closings
J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc.
Closings
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
Closings
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
Closings
Lawrence Academy
Closings
Linx Industries
Closings
London Bridge Trading Company
Closings
MacArthur Center
Closings
Marriner Christian Academy
Closings
Mathews County Public Schools
Closings
Middlesex County Public Schools
Closings
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Closings
NAS Oceana-Dam Neck
Closings
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Closings
Naval Station Norfolk
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA
Closings
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
Closings
Navy Exchange Service Command
Closings
New Horizons Regional Education Centers
Closings
Newport News Circuit Court
Closings
Newport News JDR Court
Closings
Newport News Public Schools
Closings
NEX Little Creek
Closings
Norfolk Academy
Closings
Norfolk Christian School
Closings
Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office
Closings
Norfolk Collegiate School
Closings
Norfolk Federal Building
Closings
Norfolk General District Court
Closings
Norfolk JDR District Court
Closings
Norfolk Naval Shipyard
Closings
Norfolk Public Schools
Closings
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Closings
Norfolk State University
Closings
Northampton County Circuit Court
Closings
Northampton County Public Schools (VA)
Closings
Northampton County Schools (NC)
Closings
Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare
Closings
Old Dominion University
Closings
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School
Closings
Pasquotank County Offices
Closings
Paul D. Camp Community College
Closings
Perquimans County Public Schools
Closings
Perry Auto Group
Closings
Plan Bee Academy
Closings
Playtime Learning Center
Closings
Poquoson City Public Schools
Closings
Portsmouth Catholic Regional School
Closings
Portsmouth Christian Schools
Closings
Portsmouth Circuit Courts
Closings
Portsmouth City Museums
Closings
Portsmouth City Offices
Closings
Portsmouth General District Court
Closings
Portsmouth JDR Court
Closings
Portsmouth Public Schools
Closings
Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services
Closings
Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
Closings
Primrose School of Virginia Beach South
Closings
Regent University
Closings
Resurrection Lutheran School
Closings
Roanoke-Chowan Community College
Closings
Rollingwood Academy
Closings
S & K Sales Co.
Closings
Saint Leo University-Newport News
Closings
Saint Leo University-SHRC
Closings
Saint Patrick Catholic School
Closings
Sentara College of Health Sciences
Closings
Shore Christian Academy
Closings
Smithfield Foods - North
Closings
Southampton Academy
Closings
Southeastern Public Service Authority
Closings
St. Brides Correctional Center

St. Gregory the Great School
Closings
St. Matthew's School
Closings
St. Pius X
Closings
Star of the Sea Catholic School
Closings
Stonebridge School
Closings
Stratford University, Virginia Beach
Closings
Strelitz International Academy
Closings
Suffolk Christian Academy
Closings
Suffolk Circuit Court
Closings
Suffolk General District Court
Closings
Suffolk JDR Court
Closings
Suffolk Public Schools
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
Closings
Sweethaven Christian Academy
Closings
Tecnico Corporation
Closings
The Goddard School - Yorktown
Closings
The Group For Women
Closings
The Mariners' Museum
Closings
The Williams School
Closings
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
Closings
Tidewater Community College
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
Closings
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
Closings
TowneBank
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
Closings
Victory Christian School
Closings
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
Closings
Virginia Beach General District Court
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
Closings
Walsingham Academy Schools
Closings
Ware Academy
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
Closings
York County Public Schools
Closings
York County-Poquoson Circuit Court
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
