VB announces 9 people on shortlist for Kempsville District council seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has shortlisted nine people to be interviewed for the vacant Kempsville District City Council seat.

The city announced their names on Wednesday:

Mike Anderson

William Dale

Naomi Estaris

Michael Feggans

Rocky Holcomb

Richard Jordan

Brian Matney

Amelia Ross-Hammond

Brent Werlein

The city said it received 15 applications for the seat, which became vacant after the sudden resignation of Councilwoman Jessica Abbott in early July due to health concerns.

To be eligible for this appointment, candidates must be residents of the Kempsville District and registered voters. The appointed member will hold office until qualified voters fill the vacancy by special election and the person elected has qualified to serve.

Public interviews will be conducted on Aug. 10 in the City Council Chamber at the Municipal Center, 2401 Courthouse Drive, Bldg. 1. Candidates will be called in alphabetical order and given 10 minutes to make a presentation to council and then answer their questions.

Residents will be able to give feedback on the candidates during a special session and public hearing on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

The council will then deliberate, vote, and select an appointee while in closed session. They will return to open session afterward to vote on the appointment.

Visit www.vbgov.com/HotTopics for information and forms.