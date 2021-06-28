VB animal shelter takes in more than 100 rabbits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is looking a bit full.

On Monday, the shelter took in more than 100 rabbits, the facility posted on Facebook.

The rabbits aren’t available yet, but will be able to go to new homes once they’re medically cleared and spayed or neutered.

The shelter is hoping to start lining up some homes now. The rabbits appear to be mixed breeds.

Those who may be interested in adopting should contact Jessica at jwilde@vbgov.com. Available rabbits will also be posted on the shelter website.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center)

