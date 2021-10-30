VB animal rescue asking for cat food donations

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Hope for Life Rescue is in need of cat food donations.

The shelter currently has over 60 cats available for adoption, according to their Facebook page.

In a recent post, the shelter says that it is completely out of cat food. Employees are asking donors to bring in any and all types of cat food to their location at 610 Jack Rabbit Road in Virginia Beach.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or donation wishlist.

