VB Animal Control looking for owner of neglected dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control is looking for the owner of a West Highland White Terrier that they believe was severely neglected.

The dog was found wandering in the 1300 block of Sir Richard Road on June 17.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers say the dog had been rehomed about nine months ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

