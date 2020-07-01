VB Animal Control looking for owner of neglected dog

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control is looking for the owner of a West Highland White Terrier that they believe was severely neglected.

The dog was found wandering in the 1300 block of Sir Richard Road on June 17.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers say the dog had been rehomed about nine months ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10