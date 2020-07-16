VB Animal Control looking for dog that was mistakenly rehomed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control is trying to find a dog that was mistakenly rehomed after it got away from its owner.

Animal control is looking for the family that recently took in a smaller white pomeranian-chihuahua mix.

Animal control officers say two weeks ago, the dog got away from its owner.

Someone found the dog in Virginia beach and re-homed it through Craigslist under “false pretenses,” animal control said.

Animal control says the first family that took in the dog didn’t think it fit in well with their family, so the dog was rehomed again to a second family.

They’re now trying to track down that family to get the dog back to the original owner.

“It was a female that met her at the outlet mall in Norfolk. She was driving I believe a white four-door sedan type vehicle and she had a child in the back of the car and [is] believed to live on the other side of the water in the Hampton area,” said Meghan Conti with Virginia Beach Animal Control.

Animal control officers say the family that has the dog is not in trouble.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: