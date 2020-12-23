VB Animal Control: Dog found deceased with ‘suspicious wounds’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control is investigating the death of a pet dog who was found with “suspicious wounds” Monday.

On December 22 around 11 a.m., Animal Control responded to a report that a dog that was found deceased by the family the night prior in the 1300 block of Public Landing Road in Virginia Beach.

The dog, a beagle, has been taken to Virginia Beach Animal Control for a necropsy to be conducted.

The case remains under investigation by Animal Control Officer J. Walter.

Anyone with information regarding the dog is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by submitting a tip by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).