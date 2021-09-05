VB Animal Care and Adoption Center hiring full-time animal caretaker

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is hiring for a full-time animal caretaker.

Animal caretakers feed, water, and exercise the animals. This position also requires you to sanitize kennels, provide basic medical care, and other manual tasks.

This is an entry-level position, but a high school degree or GED is required.

You’ll also need one year of experience working with animals professionally.

The posting closes Monday, Sept. 6.

The posting closes Monday, Sept. 6.