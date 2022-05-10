VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The rate at which Virginia Beach will tax real estate will remain unchanged if City Council approves proposed amendments to the city’s next budget plan, but you’ll still be paying more than the year before.

Last week, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson revealed that the reconciliation budget put together by Mayor Bobby Dyer and herself keeps the real estate tax rate at $.99 for each $100 of assessed value, a 2.3 cent reduction from the city manager’s budget proposal. Of that, 4.1 cents of the rate will help fund future debt brought on by the flood protection program voters approved of last year.

The proposal also calls for a second year of applying decreased values to vehicles for personal property tax. In March, City Council granted the Commissioner of the Revenue permission to only bill a person for 75% of a car’s value.

However with assessment increases of roughly 9% year-over-year, taxpayers should expect to pay more. Councilman John Moss is the only member to publicly push lowering the rate even further to offset the increases.

However Wilson feels the investments the city needs to make are “notable.”

“We had to address the flood projects and make sure we take care of our employees,” Wilson said Monday. “We will still have the lowest real estate tax rate in the region.”

Changes from city manager’s proposed budget

In order to try and retain employees in the era of the “great resignation,” the city is now looking to spend $32.8 million to implement a hybrid pay step pay plan for 80% of the city’s 7,000 person workforce.

A step plan is designed to incrementally increase pay through a salary range that is assigned to a person based on their job title and years of service. In Virginia Beach’s case, there is a goal to have 3% separation between each step and at implementation each employee would receive a roughly 5% increase the reconciliation budget stated.

During a presentation last month in front of City Council, Human Resources Director Regina Hillard said a step plan provides a sense of predictability for workers.

Within the last year, a larger push for increased pay and benefits has come from those working mainly in public works. Dyer said putting those workers on the step-plan was a priority.

“We gave them our word that this would get them started on the right track,” Dyer said.

On Monday, Eric Elerbe, who works in public works but has also been apart of the newly formed UE Local 111 Virginia Beach City Workers Union, said he his optimistic.

“I hope this boosts the morale up and let them know this is just a start we are going to keep on pushing,” Elerbe said.

The reconciliation budget also calls for raising the minimum wage for all city workers to $15 an hour.

Outside of pay increases, other changes addressed in the reconciliation budget include adding “beach ambassadors” to Town Center for $300,000, speeding up the rehabilitation of the Museum of Contemporary Art by several years and “provide the members of City Council with administrative and clerical

support staff and executive assistance.”

“Some City Council members have asked for help with tasks such as responding to emails as such,” Wilson said. “With us going to a ward system I think this will be needed.”

A controversial item no longer being considered is setting aside $45 million for resort site acquisition. Included in that money were funds to buy the Oceanfront’s iconic boardwalk Dairy Queen and 17th Street stage.

“We have had very little discussion about that,” Wilson said.

Instead, $12 million will go towards the Atlantic Park public-private project that continues to be plagued by

“supply chain issues and overall inflation.”

Project costs have ballooned with the city now appearing to chip in north of $120 million. In this case $8 million will go towards the construction of the 6,000-seat indoor/outdoor entertainment venue. This is the second time the city has increased the amount of money to that project.

The remaining $4 million will go towards surrounding infrastructure improvements.

The final vote on the FY 2023 budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Virginia Beach City Hall.