VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Swift Water Team has joined the Virginia Task Force 2 in response to the flooding in Vermont.

According to a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, eight members of VATF-2 were activated on July 9 in response to the flooding in Vermont and departed from Virginia Beach on July 10.

Since being in Vermont, VATF-2 members have been supporting search and rescue operations across the state and conducting bridge and dam inspections.

Images of damage caused by flooding in Vermont (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department) Images of damage caused by flooding in Vermont (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department) Images of damage caused by flooding in Vermont (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department) Images of damage caused by flooding in Vermont (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

On Sunday, eight members of the SWT left for Waterbury Vermont as part of the Virginia Commonwealth’s Emergency Management Compact Team (EMAC). The VBFD SWT is now currently in Berlin and is helping with search and rescue operations as well as swift water training, area familiarization, and area assessment.

