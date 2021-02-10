Valentine’s Day weekend fundraiser being held to help Green Run Collegiate students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach charter school is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money for its students.

Green Run Collegiate (GRC) is a charter school within the Virginia Beach Public School system, which offers students the change to participate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

It was started at Green Run High School in 2013 and has since grown in size to 325 students from across the city.

The school’s Board of Directors helps to raise funds for students to pay for field trips and IB exams, which junior Andrea Faircloth says can get pretty expensive.

“Test fees can be very expensive; over $600. The board helps cover all fees for us. They help sponsor most of our field trips. I got the chance to go to a conference, the Harvard Fall Journalism Conference, and they covered the registration fees. So, they help use with our experience at GRC. It’s important we raise these funds so all students can benefit,” she said.

Underrepresented populations make up 74% of the school’s population, while 49% of the students qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to Rianne Patricio, who is the head of the school.

The virtual fundraiser ‘Toast to Love’ this weekend is in a partnership with New Kent Winery. While it is too late to order wine, you can still register to attend the event to participate in the live entertainment, as well as live and silent auctions.

