Vaccination appointments for Virginia Beach employees suddenly canceled at 2 city clinics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials plan to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday following an all-staff email regarding employee vaccination appointments that were suddenly canceled at two city clinics, sources tell 10 On Your Side.

10 On Your Side investigators obtained a copy of the email, which was sent to all Virginia Beach employees on Tuesday. It states that all vaccination appointments for the months of November and December have been canceled for the clinics at EMS Headquarters and P&R Administration “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia Beach officials for more information about the emergency meeting and the vaccination cancellations. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.