Va. Wesleyan golfers have clubs, phones stolen ahead of tournament; suspect drove Hyundai Sonata

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The crime took place near Cypress Point Country Club Hole No. 17, 168 yards across water.

The surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of the 2007 Hyundai Sonata 4 door sedan, and if they say “golf is a good walk spoiled,” then for 19-year-old Jackson Lyons, it’s just plain rotten.

10 On Your Side met up with Jackson at the 17th hole, and some golfers reached out to him.

“Hey Jackson, sorry about what happened. It used to happen a long time ago. We have not had it happen in a long time. Everyone leaves their golf bags right there,” says Amy Schwartz, who plays often at the club.

Cypress Point members are sympathetic to Lyons and two Virginia Wesleyan University team members practicing for a Sunday collegiate tournament. Jackson responded to the kind words: “I mean they took everything. You come out here to practice every day, and we have a tournament this Sunday. We all had our phones, wallets, identification, credit cards taken.”

Jackson broke down what happened. “It’s about 168 to the middle so we all hit. We walked down. We left our bags there like we always do every time we play. We then turn and walk down this path and go to the green with our putters. We never hear a car or anything. So when we are done we grab our putters, walk back, then no bags. Just gone.”

They go door to door looking for anyone who saw anything. Luckily Johnny Abbitt’s home surveillance camera picks up the whole heist.

The surveillance camera picks up the car and two suspects. The guy driving doesn’t get out. The passenger gets out and grabs the bags, putting them in the trunk one by one.

The trunk is closed, and the car drives off.

“This is the only club I have left, my putter. I have wrapped in a sock because they took my head covers too,” Jackson said.

We reached out to Virginia Wesleyan University, which sent us this statement:

“The theft was immediately reported to Cypress Point staff, who in turn called local law enforcement. The incident is under investigation and the Cypress Point staff and residents in the surrounding area are being extremely helpful and cooperative. We appreciate the caring and responsive support of Cypress Point Country Club. CPCC has been a good friend to the University for many years,” wrote Stephanie Smaglo, who is Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Communications at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Though their items were taken, a local golf outlet has generously loaned clubs to the team so the players can compete in the Sunday tournament.