VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Supreme Court has reversed a decision to award $1 million to the estate of Jeffrey Tyree, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in 2019.

The decision was 4-3, with Chief Justice Bernard Goodwyn, Justice Wesley G. Russell Jr. and Justice Thomas Mann in dissent.

Writing the opinion for the majority, Justice Stephen McCullough said that the estate for Tyree failed to provide evidence that contradicted VBPD officer Bradley Colas’ claim that he was acting in defense of another officer. The decision means the jury’s $1 million award to the estate is effectively tossed out.

“We believe that the trial judge and jury got it right. We are deeply disappointed in the majority opinion and are considering a petition for hearing,” said the estate’s attorney, Kevin Martingayle.

The City of Virginia Beach also released a statement on Thursday:

“The City and Detective Colas are gratified the Supreme Court of Virginia recognized that Detective Colas was justified in shooting Mr. Tyree in defense of Officer Tuft-Williams.”

Tyree’s family said the 57-year-old was experiencing a mental health crisis when police were called to the Arrowhead neighborhood, off Newtown Road, in February 2019.

After several hours of negotiations, police said that Tyree picked up a knife and approached another officer in a “threatening manner.” That’s when Colas fired the single fatal shot.

Colas was eventually found to be justified in the shooting by Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle, after a review of body camera evidence from the encounter.

However Tyree’s family sued for $15 million in civil court, saying what they really wanted was accountability, and Colas was eventually found liable for battery by the jury.

