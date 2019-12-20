Va. Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal over Virginia Beach arena lawsuit

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The developers of the failed Virginia Beach arena proposal will have their lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach heard by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Mid-Atlantic Arena, LLC is looking for $165 million in damages to cover the costs of developing and financing the arena, as well as projected future profits.

The city terminated the deal to bring the privately-financed 18,000-seat arena to the Oceanfront back in 2017, claiming Mid-Atlantic didn’t meet all of the requirements of their agreement, specifically the financing.

Mid-Atlantic sued in January of 2018, and the case went to trial earlier this year.

Following 8 days of testimony, Judge Thomas Padrick Jr. ruled that while Mid-Atlantic “acted in good faith” he believed the financing wasn’t in place to close the deal, “according to the terms and conditions contained in the deed.”

A month later, Mid-Atlantic filed an appeal.

“We are pleased the state’s highest court has agreed to hear this case,” said Mid-Atlantic consultant and former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell. “We look forward to filing our briefs and correcting the wrongs committed.”

McDonnell says Mid-Atlantic will argue to the Supreme Court that the lower court erred in its ruling.

