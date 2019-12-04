Va. Beach woman seeks justice for sister killed in hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is devastated by the loss of her sister in a hit-and-run crash in Norfolk.

Joann Bell, of Virginia Beach, says she needs closure, but, to her, it’s far from becoming reality.

Nov. 23 is Bell’s birthday; it’s also the day her sister 62-year-old Renee Pullie died in a hit-and-run.

She is devastated. She says she will be reminded every year of her sister’s death, and just hopes closure comes sooner rather than later.

“I went from planning my birthday, to planning Thanksgiving at my house, to now this week planning a funeral,” Bell said while showing 10 On Your Side family photos in Virginia Beach Wednesday.

“Around 2, my sister called me with the news and I could tell in her voice, something was wrong. Like, I don’t want to hear any bad news, but of course you know,” Bell said.

It was the worst news.

“She told me and, uh, [I was] just devastated. It’s like there are no words,” she said.

Police say Pullie was walking on the crosswalk on Saint Paul’s Boulevard in Norfolk when she was struck.

Bell says walking is something she always did with no problems.

“The way it happened, just the way it happened, somebody just hit her like that and [to] just leave, you know, that’s the hard and the shocking part, the way that it happened. We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” she said.

“Goodbye” to someone she described the light of her family, someone who loved to have fun.

“To know her was to love her, you know, she liked to have fun. We’re a fun-loving family,” Bell said.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott asked her if she was angry.

“I’m more so hurt. I’m not angry with the person that did it, I’m really not. I’m angry, though, that they left her,” she said.



“That’s hard; The way it happened is already hard, but then for somebody to leave her lying like that, it’s hard,” she added.

The grieving process has only begun for her family, but Bell does have a message for the person behind the wheel.

“I don’t hate you … This is so hard for us. Please … turn yourself in, do the right thing, ’cause I know this. I’m praying for you, because I know this gotta be eating you up. It has to,” Bell said.

At this point, police do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything you’re asked to call police or the crimeline.