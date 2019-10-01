Va. Beach woman gets 2 years in Jamaican lottery scam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is facing a little over two years in prison for her role in a recent Jamaican lottery scam.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court documents that said 54-year-old Nena Kerny Kochuga got tens of thousands of dollars from victims across the United States.

The victims were called and told by those involved in the scam that they had won a multi-million dollar lottery. They were told they had to mail or wire money for taxes and fees to Kochuga in Virginia Beach in order to receive their winnings.

Prosecutors said Kochuga would keep a portion of the money for herself and wire the rest to her co-conspirators in Jamaica and other countries.

Kochuga pleaded guilty to fraud charges in connection with this scheme earlier this year. Before that, she was convicted twice for the same scheme in the Virginia Beach Circuit Court.