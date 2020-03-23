Va. Beach woman celebrates 100th birthday in quarantine

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After living through three previous pandemics, Callie “Granny” Buck didn’t think this was how she would be spending her 100th birthday.

Granny was born in Pitt County, North Carolina in 1920.

Her birthday would normally be spent dockside at an oyster bar in Elizabeth City, but this year she was anchored at home due to coronavirus concerns.

Determined to make her 100th birthday a success, family members planned a surprise.

  • Courtesy of Lorie Gower
  • Courtesy of Lorie Gower
  • Courtesy of Lorie Gower
  • Courtesy of Lorie Gower

Although she is a Virginia Beach resident, she is currently staying with her son and daughter at their Chesapeake home. The remaining family decided to decorate the yard and sing her birthday tune from a safe distance.

Grandchildren and great-grandchildren stood in the street to take photos but didn’t leave her without a birthday present.

They came bearing gifts ranging from a birthday cake to oysters from her favorite restaurant!

Happy Birthday, Granny!

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories