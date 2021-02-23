Va. Beach seeking community input for the Historic Preservation Strategic Plan Update

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a virtual public meeting Tuesday evening for the community to provide input on the update of the City’s historic preservation program strategic plan.

The strategic plan will provide guidance for the Commission, Department of Planning and Community Development, and the community in the management of its collective historic assets.

Virginia Beach recently updated its citywide architectural survey and archaeological assessment, which document and identify historic places. It has also sponsored successful nominations of historic neighborhoods to the National Register of Historic Places.

The public meeting provides the community a chance to give input on the direction of the updated historic preservation plan, address specific areas of concern, and ask questions. An online survey, will be available for additional public input and response within a few weeks, based on the discussion and questions from the meeting.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. To sign up for the virtual meeting, click this link.