Va. Beach School Board extends contract of superintendent Spence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Aaron Spence will stay on a the superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools for the next few years.

The Virginia Beach School Board voted to extend his contract through 2024 during its meeting on July 9.

Board Chair Beverly Anderson said in a statement, “Dr. Spence has dedication, passion and a tireless desire to provide every student with the tools they require to be a lifelong learner and to succeed in whatever career path they choose.”

Spence has served as the district’s superintendent since June 2014.

Spence said in a statement he’s looking forward to continuing to work with the school board to maintain the district’s forward momentum.