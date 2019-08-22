Va. Beach says rumor of plans to develop Rudee Loop ‘not really accurate’

A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders in Virginia Beach are looking to clear up a rumor they have plans to develop Rudee Loop.

The city said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that a rumor they are planning to develop the Rudee Loop is “not really accurate.” This comes after after some people took to social media with the hashtag #SaveRudeeLoop.

The city said in the post it’s clear more parks and green space are needed based on more than 1,300 survey responses.

Two months ago, the city asked members of the public for comment on an update to its Resort Area Strategic Action Plan — which acts as a guide to development and public works initiatives.

Rudee Loop was identified as the top priority for green space in the public survey and a June workshop, according to the city’s Facebook post.

The city is hosting a public meeting Thursday evening to take a look at a “first draft concept rendering for Rudee Loop.”

Amenities for the park might include a stage and plaza, shade structures, public art sculptures and recreation areas, according to the Facebook post.

City leaders are seeking feedback on the park for the strategic plan. Thursday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.