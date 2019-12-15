VBPD: Suspect identified in deadly Sunday morning assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man has died after being assaulted inside his vehicle Sunday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the 5600 Block Lone Holly Lane around 4:30 a.m. for a cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, they found a male severely assaulted inside a vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim and a female were sitting in a vehicle when a male approached them and began assaulting the victim, police say.

Police have since updated their statement, saying that this was not a random assault and a suspect has been identified.

The scene is being investigated by homicide detectives.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time for investigative purposes.