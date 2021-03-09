Va. Beach police searching for jeep possibly used in unprovoked drive-by shootings

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in several shootings into occupied vehicles.

According to police, there have been four reported cases in the Princess Anne Road and Newtown Road areas since February 15. The victims told police that they were shot at by someone from another vehicle while inside their vehicle.

The incidents reportedly occurred in the late evening or early morning hours and have been unprovoked. Each of the vehicles vehicles sustained damaged from the gunfire but there has been no reports of physical injuries to any of the victims.

The suspect vehicle has been described to be a dark colored, older model Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or on the P3tips app.