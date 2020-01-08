Va. Beach police officer hurt after armed robbery leads to chase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after an armed robbery at a gas station and a police chase early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven gas station at 4660 Princess Anne Road around 12:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.

An officer saw the suspect’s car and initiated a pursuit, then used spikes to stop the car.

Investigators are on scene of an armed robbery at the 7-11 located at 4660 Princess Anne Road, which led to a short pursuit. Suspect is in custody. This is still an active scene. More to follow when information becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 8, 2020

Police say the chase ended when the suspect ran from his car and into a house in the 4900 block of Century Drive. A short time later, the suspect came out of the house.

Officers struggled briefly to take him into custody, police say. One officer was hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.



The man is in custody, with charges pending.

Stay with WAVY.com as this story develops.

