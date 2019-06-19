Beach officer, once target of attempted murder by family, charged with domestic assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police officer Albert Deangelis II, a 17-year department veteran, was charged Wednesday with domestic assault for an incident the night before, according to police.

Deangelis is a patrol officer and a school resource officer at Lynnhaven Middle School.

The department gave no further details on why Deangelis was charged. He is free on bond.

In July 2007, his wife Michelle Deangelis was sentenced to 18 months for plotting to kill Deangelis in his sleep by choking him and smothering him with a pillow on October 2006. It happened at the couple’s home in the city’s River Oaks section.

Her mother Rose Mary Elling got more than two years in the scheme, and her brother Hanns Herzog was convicted of attempted murder in the case and got 10 years.

Court records show Michelle Deangelis filed for divorce from Officer Deangelis in 2014, but withdrew her divorce action the following year.

Deangelis is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.