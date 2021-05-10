Two overnight shootings in Virginia Beach under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officers responded to two overnight shootings in Virginia Beach late Sunday.

Virginia Beach Police say they were notified for the first gunshot victim around 11:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound. The male was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police also responded to a shooting at the Blarney Stone Pub in the 100 block of S. Plaza Trial at 11:42 p.m..

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information on either shooting and the investigation is ongoing. Police have not connected the two incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submitting a tip via P3tips.com.