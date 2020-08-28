Va. Beach Police investigating shooting on Independence Boulevard

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Emergency communications said they received a call at 1:19 a.m. for a person that had been shot in the 3300 block of Independence Blvd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10