Va. Beach Police investigating shooting on Independence Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Emergency communications said they received a call at 1:19 a.m. for a person that had been shot in the 3300 block of Independence Blvd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

