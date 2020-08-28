VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Emergency communications said they received a call at 1:19 a.m. for a person that had been shot in the 3300 block of Independence Blvd.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts
- No injuries in structure fire on Dorset Avenue in Virginia Beach
- Va. Beach Police investigating shooting on Independence Boulevard
- Woman shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
- Firefighter injured battling church fire in Chesapeake
- Suffolk leaders looking for community input on building replacement for Kings Highway Bridge