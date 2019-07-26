Two suspects believed to be involved in robbery spree charged in Norfolk, Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men believed to have been involved in a robbery spree that ended in a deadly shooting are facing charges in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release Thursday three men were suspected of carrying out two robberies in the city.

The robbery spree ended at a 7-Eleven store in the earlier morning hours of Thursday after a customer shot two of the suspects, killing one. The suspect who was killed was identified as 18-year-old Michael Moore.

The customer has not been charged, a police spokesperson said.

Virginia Beach police said 19-year-old Deric Breon Simmons, of Chesapeake, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police charged 18-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins Jr., of Suffolk, with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction and wearing a mask in public.

Norfolk police said the shooting incident was related to robberies that happened at 7-Eleven stores on Chesapeake Boulevard and E. VA Beach Boulevard that same morning. In both cases, armed suspects robbed the stores of cash.

Norfolk detectives charged Simmons with two counts each of robbery, conspiracy, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of unlawfully wearing a mask in public.

Detectives charged Brookins with two counts each of robbery, conspiracy, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and unlawfully wearing a mask in public.

The two men are being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.