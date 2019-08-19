Va. Beach planning department relocates while future of Building 2 remains unclear

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you want to get a permit in Virginia Beach, you’ll have to do it online this week.

The city’s planning and community development department is closed so it can relocate to new offices.

The department is moving to Sabre Street near the Lynnhaven Mall.

All permit and inspection requests can be made online, but response times may be delayed.

Several divisions will reopen next Monday at the Sabre Street location.

Many of the divisions were located in Building 2 at the municipal center, where 12 people died in a mass shooting in May.

The future of Building 2 is unclear.